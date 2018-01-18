CEMA offering free emergency training class Thursday in Savannah

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will be holding a free class on Thursday, Jan. 18.

The class is meant to help people prepare for life-threatening situations. Skills that will be discussed include how to stop bleeding, how to correctly position an injured person, and how to stay safe during an emergency.

The morning class is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army of Savannah (3000 Bee Rd., Savannah, Ga 31404). The evening class will be at the Unity of Savannah – Center for Spiritual Awakening (2320 Sunset Blvd., Savannah, Ga. 31404), from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To register, click here or contact Chelsea Sawyer at (912) 201-4500.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.