Consider This: Good News 1/18/19

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with a champion’s walk through the halls of Hilton Head High.

The hero’s welcome was for the school's Zero Robotics Team.

The four students won the 2018 Zero Robotics International Space Station Competition at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They finished first among an international field of teams writing and implementing codes for NASA.

The Robotics Team traveled to MIT and had their work tested on the International Space Station as part of the competition.

When all the codes were implemented, the Hilton Head High team, nicknamed “Beach Botics”, was named one of the tops in the world.

On Monday, in recognition of Martin Luther King Day, more than 100 United Way of the Coastal Empire volunteers helped at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

These volunteers helped to feed the hungry by packing meals that will be delivered to local food pantries.

They say this mission was all about giving back to the community, especially in honor of Dr. King.

And finally, hundreds of high school athletes will soon have a new home field advantage.

The county broke ground on the new Memorial Stadium, tossing ceremonial piles of dirt toward a future of improved athletic facilities for the area's schools.

Chatham County Chairman Al Scott said that this is one of the most used stadiums in the county and once fully built, it will become a multi-purpose facility that can be used for sporting events, festivals, and concerts.

The new Memorial Stadium will be ready for football season by the end of the summer, but the project won’t be finished until sometime in 2019.

