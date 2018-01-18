Consider This: Good News 1/18/19

The Mountainfilm Tour Festival kicks off Thursday night, featuring 30 films in three days.More >>
The Mountainfilm Tour Festival kicks off Thursday night, featuring 30 films in three days.More >>
One Lowcountry teacher received one of the most prestigious educator awards in the country on Thursday.More >>
One Lowcountry teacher received one of the most prestigious educator awards in the country on Thursday.More >>
Vandals took out part of a Bulloch County family's holiday tradition - a tradition that they open to everyone.More >>
Vandals took out part of a Bulloch County family's holiday tradition - a tradition that they open to everyone.More >>
The Chatham County manager and police chief said they're right where they expected to be when it comes to launching the new police force despite serious hiring challenges.More >>
The Chatham County manager and police chief said they're right where they expected to be when it comes to launching the new police force despite serious hiring challenges.More >>
A student at the University of South Carolina tweeted a picture of offensive signs found in Gambrell Hall Tuesday, Jan. 16.More >>
A student at the University of South Carolina tweeted a picture of offensive signs found in Gambrell Hall Tuesday, Jan. 16.More >>