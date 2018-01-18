South Carolina officials warn of dangerous driving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The snow has moved out of South Carolina but officials say driving conditions are still dangerous.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday for 28 counties in the central and northwestern parts of the state. Forecasters say black ice is a danger for drivers until late morning or midday.

A number of schools and local government offices were opening late Thursday.

Duke Energy reported about 1,900 customers without service Thursday morning. The biggest problems were in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. had about 130 customers without service, almost all of them were in Dorchester County.

The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina reported about 2,500 customers without service. Most were in Chester and Fairfield counties.

South Carolina lawmakers called off their meetings Wednesday and Thursday.

