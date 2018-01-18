Mountainfilm Tour Festival kicks off in Savannah

The Mountainfilm Tour Festival kicks off Thursday night, featuring 30 films in three days.

Films range from social justice issues, feature films, documentary films, and environmental issues. The festival goes on tour in 150 locations, including Savannah. They have an education program that brings public school students to watch the films.

The director says she 4,000 kids attended Thursday morning's event.

"I think the goal of Mountainfilm on tour is to inspire people to create a better world through the power of film, but these films, all of them every year are so inspirational and they make you want to do things to make your world better, your community better," said Leslie Carey, Director of Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah. "So, that's what we're hoping for, to just inspire these kids to see the big world around them and what they can do to make it better."

The festival will begin Thursday night at 7 at the Trustees Theatre with the screening of 'Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton.'

