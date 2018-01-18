Savannah city leaders detail police demerger plans

From personnel to badges and vehicles, it appears nearly everything will be in place for the police demerger.

City staff gave council details on where preparations are, from aesthetics like badges, shoulder patches and hats, to new vehicles.

All 630 personnel from civilians to sworn officers will be in place when the transition happens next month. In addition to the existing precincts, Metro will occupy four new locations. The city is still trying to find a location for the Southwest substation.

Overall, Alderman Julian Miller says he feels good about the transition process, even if badges and hats aren’t all in just yet.

“Those aren’t crucial things. If our officers have to walk around with the wrong badge for a while, or the wrong patches, I think we’re good with that. The important things are that we have the officers, and we do, and we have the equipment. We have the cars. If it says the wrong name on it, I’m not concerned about that. We can work all that out," Alderman Miller said.

On the agenda Thursday was the purchase of the 117 new marked police vehicles, which is all part of the transition process.

