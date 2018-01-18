Locals traveling to D.C. to attend 'March for Life'

People gathered Thursday at the Independent Presbyterian Church to travel to Washington D.C.

The Right to Life Group, along with others in the community, set out to the 45th annual March for Life.

Thousands attend the event each year marching to overturn the Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision which legalized abortion.

"It's a commitment for people to go, it's an excellent opportunity though for parents to bring their teenagers with them and understand a little bit, not only about abortion and the right to life but also about how our legislative process works in this country,” said Forrest Williams, the Right to Life Group chairman.

The group will travel Thursday and participate in the march Friday. After the march, they will meet with U.S. Senators and U.S. Congressmen about their mission.

