Officials not imposing alcohol ban on Tybee Island Spring 2018

The city of Tybee Island will not enforce an alcohol ban this April during Orange Crush.

The drinking ban ordinance was only passed last year, but a majority on council wanted it relaxed. However, there is at least one elected official who isn't happy with this year's decision.

Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman says he does not agree with the decision. He thinks enforcing the ban is an effective way to control young people on Tybee's beaches during spring break and Orange Crush.

Last year, the council passed the ban 4-1, banning drinking on the beach, sidewalks, parks, parking lots, boardwalks, and anywhere else in public. It affected the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23 to enforce stricter rules during Orange Crush. Not going along with that rule also came with a fat fine of $200 or more.

The mayor says businesses though banning alcohol in public places during those dates still impacts their businesses. Officials say 180 people were fined at last year's Orange Crush and almost 30 people were arrested.

"I wanted to ban the consumption of alcohol on the beach and in public areas on the week of spring break and on the weekend of Orange Crush, but I lost the argument," Mayor Buelterman said. "I think it is a very effective means of controlling the large groups of young people who go to Tybee for spring break-related events and activities."

In the past, Orange Crush has not been an organized event but it draws thousands of people to Tybee beaches.

The dates for Orange Crush 2018 have not been released.

