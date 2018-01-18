Effingham County School System collects highest monthly sales tax ever

The Effingham County School System has collected its highest monthly sales tax collection ever.

The tax dollars will be used as ESPLOST dollars which will go towards capital movements for the school system.

From heating their homes to shopping in stores, school officials say residents are doing quite the spending. The numbers are in and December 2017 was Effingham County School System's largest monthly sales tax collection on record.

Effingham's Local Option Sales Tax works like this. For the most part, one cent of each dollar spent in Effingham County is given to the school system to use for capital movements, like new schools and technology.

In November of last year, the school system received $928,390. In December, ESPLOST brought in over $1.2 million. We asked the superintendent if he knew what was contributing to the growing number.

"We all go to Savannah and Pooler to restaurants and so forth, but when we can make a decision, and you know, stay here locally, it just makes a world of difference for our school system," said Superintendent Randy Shearouse.

School officials hope to see the trend continue.

