Lowcountry fire officials investigating house fire in Ridgeland

The Ridgeland Fire Department and Jasper County Fire-Rescue responded to a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon on Wise Street.

Officials say when crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly, but the house sustained major smoke damage.

No injuries were reported, as the homeowners were not home during the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

