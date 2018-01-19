Annual Student Success Expo, STEM Festival set for this weekend in Savannah

The 9th annual Student Success Expo and STEM Festival is happening this weekend in Savannah.

In addition to college and career information, organizers say attendees will enjoy interactive displays and learn about all public school options across the district while gaining valuable information related to program pathways.

This year, the expo will include student competitions, interactive booth displays, a robotics competition, and prize giveaways. It will also feature a "Teddy Bear Clinic" which will focus on the Healthcare Science fields and showcase a collaboration between the school district and local healthcare professions and post-secondary institutions.

School District programs highlights include: Performing Arts, Engineering, Welding, Aviation, Cosmetology, (Hair, Nails and Barbering), Culinary, Medical & Allied Health, Construction, Automotive Repair and Collision, Fire Fighters, and Logistics - just to name a few. Students and parents will find a wide range of educational pathways that are sure to inspire the thirst for knowledge and higher learning. Students will have an opportunity to apply and speak to college representatives from Harvard, Georgia Southern, University of Georgia, Savannah State University, Armstrong State University, Savannah Technical College, Morehouse, Spelman, St. Leo and other major colleges and university.

The Student Success Expo and STEM Festival is an event that has continued to grow, drawing thousands each year to learn about the seamless transition from elementary, middle, and high school to post-secondary education.

"We usually have between 15,000 and 16,000 people. When we began back in 2009 we had about a little over 2,000," said Dr. Angie Lewis.

This year's event will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Savannah Mall from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission and parking is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact Dr. Angie Lewis and the Office of College and Career Readiness by calling (912) 395-6765.

