Man sentenced in 2016 Garden City road rage incident

A man has been sentenced in a 2016 road rage incident in Garden City.

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Atkins has been sentenced to 100 months in prison for possessing a loaded semi-automatic pistol. He was convicted after using the pistol to threaten a mother and her two children in a Garden City rush hour road rage incident back in November 2016.

After Atkins completes his prison sentence, he will serve an additional three years on supervised release.

Atkins is no stranger to local law enforcement. His criminal history includes several convictions for violent and drug-related offenses in Chatham County.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.