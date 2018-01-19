City of Savannah approves horse carriage ordinance for cold weather

The City of Savannah has resumed carriage tour operations after icy road conditions caused an incident over the weekend.

The City of Savannah has resumed carriage tour operations after icy road conditions caused an incident over the weekend.

Savannah City Council has approved an amendment to the horse-drawn carriage ordinance which prohibits operation during adverse cold weather.

That means during the fall of frozen rain, snow or sleet when the temperature is below 35-degrees and conditions are a threat to the safety or health of a horse and the public, operations are prohibited.

This ordinance comes after the city of Savannah had to suspend carriage tour operations after icy road conditions caused an incident on Jan. 6. A horse with a local carriage company slid and fell on the ice. According to the city, three Savannah-Chatham Metro officers responded to the scene to help the horse. They report no one was injured, including the horse.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.