Rally being held in Savannah to mark President Trump's one year in office

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Area Republican organizations will hold a rally this weekend to celebrate President Trump's first year in office.

The rally will be Saturday, Jan. 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in Ellis Square. Then, a Women's Solidarity March will start in Wright Square at 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. From there, people will march south on Bull Street and end at Forsyth Park.

