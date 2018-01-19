Family of 16 displaced by fire in Montgomery County

The American Red Cross responded to a fire Thursday in Montgomery County that displaced a family of 16.

Officials say the fire happened late Thursday evening at a home in the 800 block of Conway McDonald Road in Tarrytown. They say a family of 6 adults and 10 children were displaced. Red Cross volunteers provided the family with comfort, care and immediate financial assistance for shelter and replacement of food, clothing and other essentials.

The Red Cross offers the following tips for winter weather fire safety:

We are now entering the coldest months of the season, which means the threat of home fires, injuries and deaths is still very real. Families should have a Family Emergency Plan which includes checking and or installing smoke alarms and practice plans and test alarms regularly for continued safety. Most families believe there is ample time to exit their homes during a house fire, however, 2 minutes or less is recommended for safety. Continue to practice safety when using space heaters by providing at least three feet or more from flammable objects such as carpets, curtains and bedding. Children and pets should be kept away so they do not accidentally knock over the space heater or get burned. Make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep. It is important to plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord. Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

