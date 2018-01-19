Groundbreaking being held for new Polaris Tech Charter School in Ridgeland

Demolition of the old Ridgeland Hospital last week. This is where the new charter school will be built. (Source: WTOC)

The Polaris Tech Charter School will break ground in Jasper County on Friday, Jan. 19.

The land it's being built on was previously the home of the old Ridgeland Hospital, which was demolished last week.

Friday's groundbreaking is set to begin at 11 a.m. The site is off Route 278 across from the Ridgeland Airport in Ridgeland.

School officials hope to have the charter school ready for the start of the 2018-2019 school year in August.

