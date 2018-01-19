Man charged with sexual exploitation of children in Bulloch County

A Bulloch County man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children.

Deputies say 24-year-old Robert Laroche was arrested after a mother found out Laroche and her 16-year-old daughter shared nude pictures of themselves.

The 16-year-old teen was also arrested for willingly participating. She was booked and then released back to the custody of her mother.

Laroche is being held without bond.

