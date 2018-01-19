Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-16 EB ramp to SR 57

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
After pleading guilty to federal mail fraud charges in 2015, the people who Birge stole from have been trying to get their money back. On Friday the the largest settlement from the case was made in court.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 20-year-old in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in his front yard.More >>
A tractor-trailer has overturned at the Hwy 57/Wiregrass Trail exit off I-16 East.More >>
The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Robert Laroche was arrested after a mother found out Laroche and her 16-year-old daughter shared nude pictures of themselves.More >>
A Missouri man accused of making threatening phone calls to a mosque in Georgia has pleaded not guilty.More >>
