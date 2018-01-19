Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-16 EB ramp to SR 57 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

A tractor-trailer has overturned on the Hwy 57/Wiregrass Trail exit off I-16 East (MP 98).

The driver was taken to hospital to be checked out. Officials say the truck clipped a power pole and then overturned.

The eastbound exit ramp is closed at this time while EMC crews replace the power pole. Avoid the area.

