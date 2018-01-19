Pooler names interim police chief

Major Jim Ward will serve as Interim Police Chief for the Pooler Police Department (Source: WTOC)

With Chief Mark Revenew now keeping an eye on the streets of Savannah, the City of Pooler is left without a chief. And as the City works to fill that role, they have set a temporary replacement.

Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb tells WTOC that Pooler's Deputy Major Jim Ward will serve as the Interim Police Chief.

According to the city's website, Major Ward has been with Pooler Police for over 10 years. He's a graduate of Armstrong. He's also a former Federal Agent for the U.S. Customs Service.

This comes after the news that Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenew will serve as Interim Police Chief for Savannah Chatham Police.

Late last year, Chief Revenew announced his retirement from Pooler Police, so Mayor Mike Lamb says the City is already working to find a permanent replacement.

"We didn't wait until a month or two before he left, so it's a good thing we did. So, it's already in the process now."

The mayor says residents are in good hands with Major Ward.

"I've talked to him many times. He's a very good guy. I put him right there with Chief Revenew. He's very personable, a good guy to talk to, he understands. I think he's going to do a good job in the interim time and whatever happens in the future," Mayor Lamb said.

Pooler's city manager is still actively seeking a new police chief. The City hopes to have a permanent replacement by April.

