Lumpkin's Legacy: A reflection on Chief Lumpkin's 3 years with SCMPD

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Chief Jack Lumpkin was charged with bringing the police department out of the dark ages three and half years ago. .

The chief had his work cut out for him when he took the job in November 2014. The department had been rocked by corruption, and public mistrust was at a high. However, one would be hard-pressed to find any officer on the force or law enforcement partner with SCMPD who wouldn't say that the chief cared about Savannah and Chatham County.



As for reaching the goals he was hired to achieve, he re-established partnerships with state and federal agencies that had been ignored for decades, launched the Stop Gun Violence initiative and changed the way the city attacked gang violence, convinced a divided city council to spend millions on more than 300 new officers and millions more on high tech crime fighting equipment and finally, it was Chief Lumpkin and his team that convinced a skeptical public that police could be trusted again.

"I think it's a safer place to live and I think it will become increasingly safer with some of the systems that we have put into place," Chief Lumpkin said. "And it's we. It's not what I have done. It's what the team here has done."

If his goal was to change the police culture at SCMPD, it was achieved. But the chief says that new culture has improved the quality of life for all of us.

"I think that was not necessarily existing when I first arrived here three years and that's founded in public trust and legitimacy of the police," said Chief Lumpkin.

On Monday afternoon, the chief will pack the last box in his office and prepare for his new role as Deputy Chief Operating Officer in Dekalb County.

