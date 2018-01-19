Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport breaks record in 2017 annual report

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport passed its 2016 annual numbers by 12 percent in 2017 breaking another airport record. Last year they had over 2.4 million passengers served in Savannah.

Over the past ten years the airport's annual passenger number has fluctuated quite a bit. In 2007 the airport saw just over 2 million passengers. In 2010 the number dropped to around 1.6 million passengers.

Last year the airport added a few new additions including Leopold's Ice Cream and South Bound Tap House. Some flyers told us they love the convenience and size of the airport, along with the new restaurants.

"I've been like to Dallas Fort Worth and you know it seems like you have to walk forever to get from one flight to another connecting flight. So, it seems like it's very nice to not have to travel to far to where your gate is," said John Woodring, a local traveler.

Patti Audi, a passenger traveling from New York, said she looks forward to her Savannah trip each year because of the airport.

"When you pick up your luggage there is always someone to help you," she said. "When you're getting a rental car…..People are just helpful. It's a very…I've been to a lot of airports and this is like the best one, I think."

The airport says they already have additional flights and new service in the books this year including services to Miami and Chicago.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.