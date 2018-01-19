Former Johnson High School basketball star arrested after ramming Mississippi police vehicle

PONOTOC COUNTY, MISISSISSIPPI (WTOC) - A former basketball star from Johnson High School in Savannah was arrested in Mississippi on Monday after a high-speed chase.

Timothy Joseph Quarterman, 23, led officers on a chase after refusing to pull over during a traffic stop. The pursuit was ended when he intentionally rammed his vehicle into a Ponotoc police vehicle.

Quarterman and a Ponotoc officer were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Quarterman was charged with aggravated assault and felony fleeing with a bond set at $25,000.

After playing college basketball at LSU, Quarterman played for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2017 season.

