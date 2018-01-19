Good News: McCoy Park dedication

There was really no other name that would do for the park that was re-dedicated in the Marsh Bluff/Runaway Point community on Friday.

Neighborhood leaders and members of the community gathered at what is now known as Retha Mae McCoy Community Park renamed for the woman who worked for nearly three decades to get children in the Runaway Point Community a place to play.

"You know how sometimes you could be on a journey and gets difficult and you stop," said Donna Conyers, Ms. McCoy's daughter. "She never stopped, her mind, her focus, her heart was always on all of the kids."

For years after Ms. McCoy moved to the area, she would allow neighborhood kids to play in her yard because they didn't have a place of their own, but she never stopped pushing Chatham County officials to create a place for the kids. They eventually refurbished Runaway Point Park, opening it in Ms. McCoy's honor.

"It feels good," said Retha Mae McCoy. "I've been working with this park for the last two or three years, I started them off with it and we finished with it, so it feels nice."

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.



