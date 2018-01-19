Locals reflect on Georgia mother charging 5-year-old daughter rent

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office took 25-year-old Alan Garcia-Soni into custody on Friday morning following an investigation into illegal drug sales that was spread over a period of several months.More >>
Essence Evans says she gives her daughter $7 in allowance, but adds, "I explained to her that in the real world most people spend most of their paycheck on bills with little to spend on themselves."
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 20-year-old in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in his front yard.
A few minutes of vandalism have two young people in trouble with the law after someone destroyed several mannequins and an inflatable at TMT Farms annual Christmas lights display
Chatham County leaders have decided against using the city of Savannah for police services in the unincorporated part of the county after February 1st.
Instead, they're asking the sheriff for help in a last-ditch effort to patrol that area. The sheriff says this is the first time they've asked for his help in the whole demerger process.
