Locals reflect on Georgia mother charging 5-year-old daughter rent

A Georgia mom charges her 5-year-old daughter rent. The mom hands her child allowance and then asks the 5-year-old to hand a portion right back...to live in her home. The mother shared her parenting skill on Facebook and the post has gone viral since.

Essence Evans says she gives her daughter $7 in allowance, but adds, "I explained to her that in the real world most people spend most of their paycheck on bills with little to spend on themselves."

Evans charges her daughter $1 for rent, $1 for water, $1 for electricity, $1 for cable, and $1 for food. She allows her daughter to save the remaining $2.

Parents playing with their children in Forsyth Park say this parenting mechanism would not go over well with their little ones, and they would not understand.

"They don't really know what money is. They don't really know. Until they work for it. They earn it. They value it even more," said Antonio Freeman, father to a 4-year-old and 2-year-old. "No. Not as a 5-year-old. No."

Responsibility and life skills is a concept another parent says this mom is trying to teach. She says, she just started too early.

"When you have one child and you want to instill certain things in them that are good, sometimes you think maybe the earlier the better, but maybe they're just a little too young at five. At five, they don't understand the value of a dollar yet," said Rena White, mother of a 4-year-old.

WTOC also launched a Facebook poll today to see what the community thinks. Some parents think this idea is fantastic. We received comments saying, Teach them young how to deal with money," and, "Great way of learning how adult life is." Some parents said, "Two dollars a week allowance is fine as long as she's learning responsibility."

A local child specialist says this won't hurt kids, but it's not helping them either.

"I don't think it's harmful. I just think it's silly. It's what we call hot-housing children where you start something too early," said Dr. Doris Greenberg, a Developmental Pediatrician. She says at this age, teach them to turn off the water while brushing their teeth. Or, take shorter baths. She believes charging rent is above their heads.

"Mothers should provide nurturing which means food and shelter. And at this age a child has to establish trust and a feeling of safety," added Greenberg.

The Facebook poll did receive quite a lot of comments concerning the original message being cut off. The mother says, "What my daughter doesn't know is the $5 is going away in her...." and then, the message cuts off. Many commenters say the original post claims the mom has a savings account set up to put the money in. We searched for the mother's Facebook profile and this post. Both have been deleted.

