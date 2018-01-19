Hilton Head man arrested on multiple charges of drug & handgun offenses

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office took 25-year-old Alan Garcia-Soni into custody on Friday morning following an investigation into illegal drug sales that was spread over a period of several months.

The Sheriff's Office was able to obtain a search warrant for Garcia-Soni's Great Barracuda Lane home on Hilton Head Island, as well as several warrants for his arrest, including: six counts of Sale and Distribution of Marijuana and six counts of Sale and Distribution of Marijuana within 1/2 mile of a School, Public Playground or Park—Garcia-Soni's residence is located within 1/2 mile of Barker Field.

Investigators stopped a vehicle that Garcia-Soni was an occupant in on Friday morning, where he was arrested and served with the aforementioned arrest warrants.

As soon as the warrants were served, investigators then executed the search warrant at Garcia-Soni's Great Barracuda Lake home where they recovered undisclosed amounts of marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, and two handguns. One of the handguns were reported as stolen, while the other handgun's serial number was destroyed. The contents of Garcia-Soni's residence prompted officials to charge him with Possession of a Stolen Handgun, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession with intent to Distribute a Schedule I Drug (MDMA), Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine.

No bond has been set for any of Garcia-Soni's charges.

