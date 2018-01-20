Friday's area high school basketball scores (1/19/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Friday's area high school basketball scores (1/19/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Area high school basketball scores from Friday, January 19, 2018:

BOYS:

Jenkins 71 Islands 67 F

Savannah 56 Windsor Forest 68 F

Southeast Bulloch 32 Johnson 83 F

Savannah Christian 38 Woodville-Tompkins 64 F

Brunswick 52 Bradwell Institute 60 F

Appling County 59 Liberty County 77 F

Benedictine 38 Vidalia 56 F

Long County 65 Tattnall County 62 F

Swainsboro 80 Bacon County 43 F

Metter 57 Jeff Davis 74 F

Claxton 53 Portal 56 F/OT

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60 Bluffton 51 F

GIRLS:

Jenkins 36 Islands 29 F

Savannah 23 Windsor Forest 36 F

Southeast Bulloch 33 Johnson 48 F

Savannah Christian 46 Woodville-Tompkins 32

Brunswick 44 Bradwell Institute 42 F

Appling County 59 Liberty County 77 F

Long County 21 Tattnall County 57 F

Swainsboro 86 Bacon County 24 F

Metter 33 Jeff Davis 46 F

Claxton 49 Portal 23 F

