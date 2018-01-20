Friday's area high school basketball scores (1/19/18)

Area high school basketball scores from Friday, January 19, 2018:
BOYS:
Jenkins 71 Islands 67 F
Savannah 56 Windsor Forest 68 F
Southeast Bulloch 32 Johnson 83 F
Savannah Christian 38 Woodville-Tompkins 64 F
Brunswick 52 Bradwell Institute 60 F
Appling County 59 Liberty County 77 F
Benedictine 38 Vidalia 56 F
Long County 65 Tattnall County 62 F
Swainsboro 80 Bacon County 43 F
Metter 57 Jeff Davis 74 F
Claxton 53 Portal 56 F/OT
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60 Bluffton 51 F
GIRLS:
Jenkins 36 Islands 29 F
Savannah 23 Windsor Forest 36 F
Southeast Bulloch 33 Johnson 48 F
Savannah Christian 46 Woodville-Tompkins 32
Brunswick 44 Bradwell Institute 42 F
Appling County 59 Liberty County 77 F
Long County 21 Tattnall County 57 F
Swainsboro 86 Bacon County 24 F
Metter 33 Jeff Davis 46 F
Claxton 49 Portal 23 F
