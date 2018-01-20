Weekend brings warmer temperatures

High pressure will prevail this weekend. A cold front will move through Tuesday morning, followed by more high pressure for most of next week.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s. West winds will be around 5 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-30s with southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be light and variable, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night will be mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-40s with southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening.

Monday is expected to be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 70s with east winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Tuesday is predicted to be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear. Cooler temperatures are expected with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 40.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be around 40.

Friday is predicted to be partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

