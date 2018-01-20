Fort Pulaski activities suspended

Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed to the public as of Saturday. The closure comes as a result of the lapse in government funding, ongoing bridge construction, and safety issues stemming from storm recovery efforts.

Park access to McQueen’s Island including the Lazaretto Creek Boat Ramp and McQueen’s Island Trail is still available.

Park offices will remain closed until government business resumes.

