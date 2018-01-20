Homes saved by sprinkler system

Friday evening, for the second time in less than a month, a sprinkler system saved families and homes from tragedy. Before the first fire truck could arrive, a kitchen fire was contained from spreading.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Beaufort/Port Royal and Burton Fire Departments responded to a reported building fire at the Ashton Pointe Apartments on Robert Smalls Parkway in Port Royal. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters entered the apartment and found a cooking fire had extended into the cabinets. The flames were contained by the sprinkler system before they could spread any further. Firefighters completed extinguishment.

No injuries were reported, and fire damages were limited in the apartment. Three other apartments suffered water damage. The residents of the four apartments were relocated.

This is the second time in less than a month that a sprinkler system has contained or extinguished a fire before firefighters arrived on scene.

