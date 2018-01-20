Victory Drive back open after natural gas leak

A major gas leak on Victory Drive has caused the road to close.More >>
This is the second time in less than a month that a sprinkler system has contained or extinguished a fire before firefighters arrived on scene.
Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed to the public as of Saturday.
Essence Evans says she gives her daughter $7 in allowance, but adds, "I explained to her that in the real world most people spend most of their paycheck on bills with little to spend on themselves."
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is stopping some services "to comply with the legal and regulatory requirements of operating in the absence of appropriations" because of the federal government shutdown.
