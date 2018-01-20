Republican groups rally together in Ellis Square

Republican groups gathered together in Ellis Square on Saturday to celebrate President Trump's first year in the White House.

Congressmen Buddy Carter was supposed to be the guest speaker at a Savannah President Trump rally. The congressman planned to be there in person, but the government shutdown kept him in the nation's capital. Congressman Carter did call into the rally.

Along with highlighting the first year of Donald Trump's presidency, he told the crowds how he feels about the state of Congress right now.

"The Senate Democrats have thrown a wrench into things here and have really I believe made a big mistake because I'll tell you what they have done to shut this government down and to put illegal immigrants ahead of children's health and ahead of paying our military and I just think that's despicable."

Georgia's National Republican Committee was also in attendance, with Committeewoman Ginger Howard echoing Congressman Carter.

"This is what I say the: Democrats are more concerned about non-citizens than our citizens that are standing in harm's way to protect us and their families back here. There is no excuse whatsoever."

