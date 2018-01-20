Abercorn SB lanes at Jackson Blvd. closed after 2 car crash

The southbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed at Jackson Boulevard following a two-car crash on Saturday afternoon.

#SCMPDtraffic Southbound lanes of Abercorn at Jackson Blvd closed for crash with injuries. Closure estimate is 30 mins to 1 hr pic.twitter.com/XSHLJlJ1JQ — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 20, 2018

Four people have been taken to the hospital. Avoid the area and please drive safely!

