Abercorn SB lanes at Jackson Blvd. closed after 2 car crash

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The southbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed at Jackson Boulevard following a two-car crash on Saturday afternoon. 

Four people have been taken to the hospital. Avoid the area and please drive safely!

