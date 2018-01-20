Savannah churches hold interfaith service to stand against gun violence

People of all backgrounds and religions held an interfaith service to raise awareness on gun violence in Savannah on Saturday.

Butler Memorial and First Presbyterian organized this prayer and tree-planting event. Community members planted trees in Nathanael Greene Park, with each tree representing a life lost to gun violence. Pastors, families of victims, and anyone who wanted to come held a service and prayer time as well.

"It means people of all colors and denominations and religion know that we must protect our children," said Linda Wilder Bryan, whose son was murdered in Savannah. "We must protect our seed. So for me, it was an experience just to know people care."

The event had a large turnout. Those in attendance named it Leaves of the Tree: A Response to Gun Violence. Pictures of several victims were visible to people who stopped by.

