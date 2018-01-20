Savannah churches hold interfaith service to stand against gun violence

Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed to the public as of Saturday.More >>
Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed to the public as of Saturday.More >>
The young women of Dawn's Daughters leadership academy took time on Saturday to learn lifesaving techniques and practices. "It's something that you don't think you need until it's in the moment," Brianna Lackie. "You realize that it's a tool and a skill that you can have for the rest of your life and it can be beneficial to others in your community and in your life without even realizing it."More >>
The young women of Dawn's Daughters leadership academy took time on Saturday to learn lifesaving techniques and practices. "It's something that you don't think you need until it's in the moment," Brianna Lackie. "You realize that it's a tool and a skill that you can have for the rest of your life and it can be beneficial to others in your community and in your life without even realizing it."More >>
Women in Savannah and across the nation took to the streets on Saturday to stand with other women to protest against President Trump's administration.More >>
Women in Savannah and across the nation took to the streets on Saturday to stand with other women to protest against President Trump's administration.More >>
People of all backgrounds and religions held an interfaith service to raise awareness on gun violence in Savannah on Saturday in Nathaniel Greene Park.More >>
People of all backgrounds and religions held an interfaith service to raise awareness on gun violence in Savannah on Saturday in Nathaniel Greene Park.More >>