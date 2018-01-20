2nd annual women's march for solidarity held in Wright Square

Women in Savannah and across the nation took to the streets on Saturday to stand with other women to protest against President Trump's administration.

Hundreds of marchers, male and female alike, left Wright Square and marched to Forsyth, where they took the opportunity to feature several guest speakers. Participants say the event empowers women to use their voice and not remain silent. Many of them point to the turnout last year as a catalyst for making their voices heard.

"I think that a lot of people are very concerned with the current administration, with the leadership in this country," said Victoria Goddard of Columbus, Georgia. "I know that it affects me greatly, and I see that many young women are just appalled to see that we are accepting this behavior in our government currently. I think it's important to have this march because it's a voice being heard and the voices need to be raised up loud and proud."

The women's march began near Wright Square, close to where a rally celebrating President Trump's first year in office was held.

