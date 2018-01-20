Dawn's Daughters learn lifesaving techniques during quarterly meeting

The young women of Dawn's Daughters leadership academy took time on Saturday to learn lifesaving techniques and practices.

Lahoma Patton, owner of United EMS, LLC hosted the special day for the girls during the groups quarterly session. She and her team taught them several lifesaving techniques including the Heimlich maneuver, CPR and stop bleeding course.

"I feel that it is very important to teach bystanders CPR and basic first aid because this is one of those areas where without the public's health patients don't have chances of survival," said Patton.

Student say they have been looking forward to this day for quite some time.

"It's something that you don't think you need until it's in the moment," Brianna Lackie. "You realize that it's a tool and a skill that you can have for the rest of your life and it can be beneficial to others in your community and in your life without even realizing it."

The Academy is in its second year and was founded by our very own Dawn Baker.

