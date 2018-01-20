Visitors get behind the scenes look at Coastal Heritage Society's "Night at the Museum"

The Coastal Heritage Society held their 2018 "Night at the Museum" event on Saturday evening at the Savannah History Museum.

Visitors were taken through night guard training and then given a "behind the scenes" tour of the museum. Guests were greeted by several of the museum's star attractions along the way. Organizers say it's a great way to learn about our history in a different way.

"We're really able to instill a lifelong love of learning for our families," said Holly Elliott of the Coastal Heritage Society. "We really hope that they'll continue to appreciate what we're doing, share a love of history and continue to come to our sites and appreciate what we're doing for our community."

Attendees were also given the chance to watch "Night at the Museum", the movie which inspired Saturday's event. Organizers say nearly 250 people attended.

