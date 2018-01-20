Visitors get behind the scenes look at Coastal Heritage Society's "Night at the Museum"

Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed to the public as of Saturday.More >>
Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed to the public as of Saturday.More >>
Firefighters with the Ridgeland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Great Swamp Road in Ridgeland on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Firefighters with the Ridgeland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Great Swamp Road in Ridgeland on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Coastal Heritage Society held their 2018 "Night at the Museum" event on Saturday evening at the Savannah History Museum, an event that organizers say is a great way to learn about history in a different way.More >>
The Coastal Heritage Society held their 2018 "Night at the Museum" event on Saturday evening at the Savannah History Museum, an event that organizers say is a great way to learn about history in a different way.More >>
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is stopping some services "to comply with the legal and regulatory requirements of operating in the absence of appropriations" because of the federal government shutdown.More >>
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is stopping some services "to comply with the legal and regulatory requirements of operating in the absence of appropriations" because of the federal government shutdown.More >>
The young women of Dawn's Daughters leadership academy took time on Saturday to learn lifesaving techniques and practices. "It's something that you don't think you need until it's in the moment," Brianna Lackie. "You realize that it's a tool and a skill that you can have for the rest of your life and it can be beneficial to others in your community and in your life without even realizing it."More >>
The young women of Dawn's Daughters leadership academy took time on Saturday to learn lifesaving techniques and practices. "It's something that you don't think you need until it's in the moment," Brianna Lackie. "You realize that it's a tool and a skill that you can have for the rest of your life and it can be beneficial to others in your community and in your life without even realizing it."More >>