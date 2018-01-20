Ridgeland Fire responds to Great Swamp Road house fire

Firefighters with the Ridgeland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Great Swamp Road in Ridgeland on Saturday afternoon.

Crews found heavy fire coming from the rear of the house upon arrival, as well as a swift brush fire spreading from the structure that endangered several other nearby buildings. The fire was quickly brought under control and did not spread any further. The occupants of the home were inside when the fire began, but were able to exit unharmed with no injuries.

The family was forced to vacate the residence due to smoke and fire damage. They are receiving assistance through the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

