Saturday's high school basketball scores (1/20/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Saturday's high school basketball scores (1/20/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Connect
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Area high school basketball scores for Saturday, January 20, 2018.

BOYS:

Johnson 60 Spalding 44 F

Savannah 49 Beach 58 F

Jenkins 54 East Hall 41 F

Calvary Day 45 ECI 51 F

Woodville-Tompkins 75 Wheeler County 28 F

Savannah Country Day 50 Johnson County 32 F

Savannah Christian 67 Jenkins County 34 F

Liberty County 51 Richmond Hill 53 F/OT

South Effingham 50 Brunswick 79 F

Statesboro 61 Swainsboro 65 F

Claxton 63 Treutlen 76 F

Jeff Davis 78 Telfair County 44 F

Portal 61 Metter 67 F

Coastal Home School 48 Bethesda 72 F

GIRLS:

Johnson 49 Spalding 53 F

Savannah 20 Beach 61 F

St. Vincent's 49 New Hampstead 40 F

Calvary Day 61 ECI 47 F

Woodville-Tompkins 47 Wheeler County 62 F

Savannah Christian 29 Jenkins County 25 F

Liberty County 26 Richmond Hill 54 F

South Effingham 43 Brunswick 71 F

Statesboro 52 Swainsboro 42 F

Jeff Davis 56 Telfair County 72 F

Portal 10 Metter 67 F

Powered by Frankly