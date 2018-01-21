Saturday's high school basketball scores (1/20/18)

Area high school basketball scores for Saturday, January 20, 2018.
BOYS:
Johnson 60 Spalding 44 F
Savannah 49 Beach 58 F
Jenkins 54 East Hall 41 F
Calvary Day 45 ECI 51 F
Woodville-Tompkins 75 Wheeler County 28 F
Savannah Country Day 50 Johnson County 32 F
Savannah Christian 67 Jenkins County 34 F
Liberty County 51 Richmond Hill 53 F/OT
South Effingham 50 Brunswick 79 F
Statesboro 61 Swainsboro 65 F
Claxton 63 Treutlen 76 F
Jeff Davis 78 Telfair County 44 F
Portal 61 Metter 67 F
Coastal Home School 48 Bethesda 72 F
GIRLS:
Johnson 49 Spalding 53 F
Savannah 20 Beach 61 F
St. Vincent's 49 New Hampstead 40 F
Calvary Day 61 ECI 47 F
Woodville-Tompkins 47 Wheeler County 62 F
Savannah Christian 29 Jenkins County 25 F
Liberty County 26 Richmond Hill 54 F
South Effingham 43 Brunswick 71 F
Statesboro 52 Swainsboro 42 F
Jeff Davis 56 Telfair County 72 F
Portal 10 Metter 67 F
