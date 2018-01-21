Tigers rally past Pirates for key MEAC win

Savannah State kept their MEAC success going Saturday night, winning their third straight conference game.

The Tigers outscored Hampton, 103-101, to improve to 4-1 in conference play.

Alante Fenner stole Hampton's inbounds pass with five seconds to play to seal the victory, capping off a wild final few minutes in Tiger Arena.

The Pirates took a 99-98 lead with a minute to play on Jermaine Marrow's runner, but an offensive rebound by Austin Dasent led to Fenner's go-ahead bucket with 21 seconds to play. The Tigers made three of four free throws down the stretch to put the game on ice.

Dexter McClanahan led the way for SSU with 25 points on 9-17 shooting, while Fenner added 22. Javaris Jenkins notched a double-double for the Tigers with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Savannah State closes out a four-game homestand Monday night when they host Norfolk State.

HAMPTON 81, SAVANNAH STATE 53 (Women)

Turnovers doomed the Savannah State women to a 10th straight loss Saturday.

The Tigers turned it over 38 times in an 81-53 loss to conference foe Hampton. SSU falls to 0-5 in MEAC play, and has lost 10 straight games.

Jalea Grey scored 15 points off the bench to lead the Tigers.