Tuesday’s cold front brings cool temperatures, chance of rain

High pressure will prevail into Monday. A cold front will move through Tuesday morning, followed by more high pressure for the rest of the work week.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 70. Winds will be light and variable, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night will be clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-40s with southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening.

Monday is expected to be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 70s with east winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Monday night will be cloudy. There will be a slight chance of showers in the evening, and a chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s with south winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. West winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday is predicted to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

