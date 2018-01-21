Westbound lanes of I-16 reopen after crash between Dean Forest a - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Westbound lanes of I-16 reopen after crash between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway exits

By Harley Strickland, Assistant News Specialist
Connect
(Source: SCMPD) (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 16 between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway exits. The westbound lanes were closed and diverted onto Chatham Parkway because of the crash. The westbound lanes are now back open. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly