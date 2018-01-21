Westbound lanes of I-16 reopen after crash between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway exits

Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 16 between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway exits. The westbound lanes were closed and diverted onto Chatham Parkway because of the crash. The westbound lanes are now back open.

#SCMPDtraffic TIU at a single vehicle crash with injuries off WB I-16 between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway. One WB lane is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/x1VViioQ5a — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 21, 2018

