SCMPD investigate after I-16 crash leaves one dead

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 16 between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway exits that left one man dead.

44-year-old Timothy Sapp was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning. Sapp was driving west along I-16 when he lost control of his 1997 Toyota Corolla, crashing the vehicle into a tree.

The westbound lanes were closed and diverted onto Chatham Parkway due to the crash. The lanes have since re-opened.

#SCMPDtraffic TIU at a single vehicle crash with injuries off WB I-16 between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway. One WB lane is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/x1VViioQ5a — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 21, 2018

