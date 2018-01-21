SCMPD investigate after I-16 crash leaves one dead

A cold front arrives late Monday, early Tuesday with a chance of rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.More >>
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Starbucks located at 416 William Hilton Parkway on Sunday.
Metro's Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 16 between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway exits.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded to the 2100 block of Hudson Street Sunday for a shooting. When they arrived they found one man dead.
The Diocese of Savannah is recommending minor adjustments to mass to help prevent the spread of the flu.
