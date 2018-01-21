SCMPD investigate after I-16 crash leaves one dead - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD investigate after I-16 crash leaves one dead

By Harley Strickland, Assistant News Specialist
Connect
(Source: SCMPD) (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 16 between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway exits that left one man dead. 

44-year-old Timothy Sapp was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning. Sapp was driving west along I-16 when he lost control of his 1997 Toyota Corolla, crashing the vehicle into a tree.

The westbound lanes were closed and diverted onto Chatham Parkway due to the crash. The lanes have since re-opened.  

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly