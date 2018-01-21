SCMPD locates missing 13-year-old girl

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, the city of Savannah will begin implementing its new "Parking Matters" rate structure for parking downtown.More >>
Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed to the public as of Saturday.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says they located 13-year-old Mylashia Petty Monday morning. Petty had been reported as last seen Sunday around 1 a.m.More >>
Pooler firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed three buildings behind a home in Pooler on Sunday.More >>
WTOC received multiple messages over the weekend from some residents in Walthourville who said they had not had water for about three days.More >>
