SCMPD locates missing 13-year-old girl - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD locates missing 13-year-old girl

(Source: SCMPD) (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says they have located a missing teenage girl.

Officials say 13-year-old Mylashia Petty was reported as last seen Sunday around 1 a.m.

SCMPD tweeted that they located Petty Monday morning. 

Thank you to all who assisted in the search.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly