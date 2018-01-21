SCMPD searching for missing teenage girl

Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 16 between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway exits.More >>
The Diocese of Savannah is recommending minor adjustments to mass to help prevent the spread of the flu.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Mylashia Petty, 13, was last seen Sunday around 1 a.m.More >>
High pressure will prevail into Monday. A cold front will move through Tuesday morning, followed by more high pressure for the rest of the work week.More >>
Georgia Southern's struggles on the road against Georgia State Saturday, as the Eagles' last win over the Panthers in Atlanta still happened in 1992.More >>
