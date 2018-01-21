SCMPD searching for missing teenage girl - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Mylashia Petty, 13, was last seen Sunday around 1 a.m. She was wearing black tights, a white shirt, and a dark jacket. Petty is known to hang out near the fairgrounds, Allen and Montgomery Landings Apartments, and the surrounding area. She is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If seen or if you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911. 

