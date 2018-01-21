HHI Fire Rescue respond to fire at Starbucks

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Starbucks located at 416 William Hilton Parkway on Sunday.

The fire was reported by a Beaufort County Sherriff’s Deputy who saw smoke in the area and found the fire at the Starbucks. Fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the structure when the first units arrived on scene at 1:10 a.m.

The fire appears to have originated in the electrical room of the building and was determined to be accidental. The fire spread from the electrical room to the attic of the building. In conjunction with the fire in the attic and water from the fire attack, the roof of the structure collapsed causing severe damage.

Four engine companies, the truck company, two medic units, and multiple staff officers responded to the fire. The fire was under control at 2:46 a.m., and crews remained on scene until 11:30 a.m.

