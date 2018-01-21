Shooting in 2100 block of Hudson Street leaves one man dead

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded to the 2100 block of Hudson Street Sunday for a shooting. When they arrived they found one man dead.
No other details are available at this time.
#SCMPDalert Officers on scene of a shooting in the 2100 block of Hudson Street. A black male is deceased. No other details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/jvgPBaMPna— SCMPD (@scmpd) January 21, 2018
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.