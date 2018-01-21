Forecast: Scattered rain chance peaks early Tuesday

A cold front arrives late Monday, early Tuesday with a chance of rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

[MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the live stream]

Ahead of the front, Monday is forecast to be mostly cloudy and mild. A couple showers cannot be ruled out through the day.

A greater chance of showers, and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two, arrives Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches the area. A few showers may produce occasional lightning and brief heavy rainfall.

Rainfall coverage looks scattered to numerous between 4 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a west-to-east drying and clearing trend through the afternoon.

The forecast becomes mostly clear and cool behind Tuesday’s front. No worries! This cooler air-mass is not impressive and may not even produce a freeze. But, a frost is possible Wednesday through Friday mornings. Another chance of showers thunderstorms enters the forecast next weekend.

The first alert forecast team will keep you updated throughout the week on-air, online and in the WTOC Weather App.

Copyright WTOC 2018. All rights reserved.