MLK sites in Georgia closed amid federal government shutdown

ATLANTA (AP) - Martin Luther King Jr.'s childhood home, historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and the visitor center at MLK National Historic Site in Atlanta are closed amid the federal government shutdown.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a smattering of people wandered the park's grounds during the closures Saturday. Freedom Hall, which is privately owned, remained open for visitors to take in exhibits about King, Rosa Parks and Gandhi, but employees said attendance had dropped dramatically for a Saturday.

Still, some were trying to make the best of what was their first visit to the historic site.

Aric Dupre, who traveled from Cincinnati for a weekend vacation with his wife, Kat, said they were disappointed. He says they have other plans, but their morning was shot.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park remained open Saturday. People were spotted jogging and climbing the mountain.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.