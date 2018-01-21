MLK sites in Georgia closed amid federal government shutdown

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Starbucks located at 416 William Hilton Parkway on Sunday.More >>
Savannah Fire and Emergency Services rescued a man from possibly drowning on River Street on Sunday evening.More >>
Martin Luther King Jr.'s childhood home, historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and the visitor center at MLK National Historic Site in Atlanta are closed amid the federal government shutdown.More >>
A cold front arrives late Monday, early Tuesday with a chance of rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.More >>
