Chatham County discovers sewer main leak on Sallie Mood Drive

Officials with Chatham County found and repaired a leak on a sewer main that on Sallie Mood Drive around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The leak allowed for untreated water to spill into the drainage on Sallie Mood's east side. This ditch drains into the canal that is next to the Mayfair neighborhood and eventually empties into the Vernon River.

Assessment and repairs were made immediately following the discovery of the leak. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Chatham County Health Department were immediately notified, and the two agencies will guide and assist officials as they move forward.

Chatham County advises residents to avoid swimming or fishing in the canal until further notice; nevertheless, officials say that they expect minimal impact to creeks and rivers. Laboratory tests will be conducted and updates will be issued regarding water quality throughout the upcoming week.

The sewer main is a part of Chatham County's wastewater collection system.

