Savannah Fire save man from drowning on River Street

Savannah Fire and Emergency Services rescued a man from possibly drowning on River Street on Sunday evening.

Fire crews moved into action when they reached the Marriott Riverfront Hotel, realizing that the young man had fallen into the river and barely hanging on to a life preserver that a passerby had thrown him. The man was safely lifted out of the 51-degree water.

The victim showed signs of hypothermia and was taken to a nearby local hospital.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.