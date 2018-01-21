Savannah Fire saves man from drowning along River Street - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Fire saves man from drowning along River Street

Savannah Fire and Emergency Services rescued a man from possibly drowning in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. 

Fire crews moved into action around 7 p.m. when they reached the Marriott Riverfront Hotel, realizing that the young man had fallen into the river and could not swim. A passerby threw the man a life preserver and he held on until fire crews arrived. Firefighters safely pulled the man to the dock and lifted him out of the 51-degree water. 

The victim showed signs of hypothermia and was taken to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment.

